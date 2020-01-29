Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.10 and $34.23 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Schlumberger Ltd may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Schlumberger Limited is an oil services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services, including technology, project management, and information solutions to the international petroleum industry as well as advanced acquisition and data processing surveys.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schlumberger Ltd have traded between a low of $30.65 and a high of $48.88 and closed yesterday at $33.82, which is 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Potential upside of 137.3% exists for Schlumberger Ltd, based on a current level of $33.82 and analysts' average consensus price target of $80.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.25 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.90.

