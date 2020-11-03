Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Santander Consum (NYSE:SC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Santander Consum (NYSE:SC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.05 and $21.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Santander Consum may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. provides automotive loans. The Company offers new and used car loans, automobile refinance, and cash back refinance services.

There is potential upside of 2.2% for shares of Santander Consum based on a current price of $21.26 and an average consensus analyst price target of $21.72. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.51 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $24.70.

Santander Consum share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.75 and a 52-week low of $20.14 and closed yesterday at 6% above that low price at $21.26 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

