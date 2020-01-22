Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.31 and $15.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Sally Beauty Hol may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Sally Beauty Hol has overhead space with shares priced $15.44, or 3.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $18.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have traded between a low of $11.46 and a high of $21.98 and closed yesterday at $15.44, which is 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

