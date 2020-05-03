Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $169.63 and $174.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Salesforce.Com may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

salesforce.com, inc. provides software on demand. The Company supplies a customer relationship management service to businesses worldwide providing a technology platform for customers and developers to build and run business applications. Clients use salesforce.com to manage their customer, sales and operational data.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) is currently priced 20.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $139.32. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $179.39, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $160.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Salesforce.Com have traded between a low of $137.87 and a high of $195.72 and closed yesterday at $174.98, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

