Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Safeguard Scient (NYSE:SFE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Safeguard Scient (NYSE:SFE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $6.06 and $6.41 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Safeguard Scient may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Safeguard Scient has overhead space with shares priced $6.31, or 65.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.12. Safeguard Scient shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $9.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.30.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. offers growth capital and strategic and operational support to life sciences and information technology companies. The Company participates in expansion financings, corporate spin-outs, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, and early-stage financings.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Safeguard Scient have traded between a low of $5.78 and a high of $12.91 and closed yesterday at $6.31, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Safeguard Scient and will alert subscribers who have SFE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.