Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.80 and $6.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ryerson Holding may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) has potential upside of 88.9% based on a current price of $6.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $11.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $8.98 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $9.77.

Ryerson Holding Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryerson Holding have traded between a low of $5.61 and a high of $12.54 and closed yesterday at $6.00, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ryerson Holding and will alert subscribers who have RYI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.