Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.90 and $36.09 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Rush Enter-Cl A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships. The Company sells new and used heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, and buses. Rush also provides parts and maintenance, leasing, and financing services.

Over the past year, Rush Enter-Cl A has traded in a range of $31.53 to $49.27 and closed yesterday at $35.88, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 48.8% exists for Rush Enter-Cl A, based on a current level of $35.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $53.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $43.74.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rush Enter-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have RUSHA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.