Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $117.96 and $120.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ross Stores Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Ross Stores Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $88.31 and a high of $124.16 and closed yesterday at $119.20, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) is currently priced 26.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $87.22. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $117.58 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $108.83.

Ross Stores, Inc. operates two brands of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Ross Stores offers name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at discount prices.

