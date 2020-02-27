Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $367.91 and $374.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Roper Technologi may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $365.34, Roper Technologi is currently 18.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $299.50. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $372.22, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $359.61.

Roper Technologies, Inc. manufactures and distributes industrial equipment. The Company offers industrial controls, fluid handling, pumps, medical and scientific devices, analytical instrumentation products, radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology, and software solutions.

Roper Technologi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $395.00 and a 52-week low of $315.09 and closed yesterday at 16% above that low price at $365.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Roper Technologi and will alert subscribers who have ROP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.