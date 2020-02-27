Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $197.77 and $201.03 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Rockwell Automat may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. produces industrial automation products. The Company offers products such as control systems, motor control devices, sensors, and industrial control panels. Rockwell Automation markets its products worldwide.

Based on a current price of $195.16, Rockwell Automat is currently 6.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $181.71. Rockwell Automat shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $202.07 and support at its 200-day MA of $175.09.

Over the past year, Rockwell Automat has traded in a range of $143.91 to $209.60 and closed yesterday at $195.16, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rockwell Automat and will alert subscribers who have ROK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.