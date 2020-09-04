Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $196.45 and $223.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ringcentral In-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Ringcentral In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.33 and a high of $256.60 and closed yesterday at $217.52, 115% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.86% higher and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) defies analysts with a current price ($217.52) 63.3% above its average consensus price target of $79.73. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $214.16 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $166.65.

RingCentral, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, solutions for business communications. The Company offers a multi-user, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables customers and their employees to communicate via voice, text, HD video and web conferencing, and fax on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones.

