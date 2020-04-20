Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.16 and $1.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Rignet Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

RigNet Inc. is a data network infrastructure provider serving the remote communications needs of the oil and gas industry. The Company, through a controlled and managed Internet Protocol/Multiprotocol Label Switching global network, delivers voice, data, video, and other services such as real-time management and telemedicine services, under a multi-tenant model.

There is potential upside of 1,267.5% for shares of Rignet Inc based on a current price of $1.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.82 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $6.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rignet Inc have traded between a low of $1.02 and a high of $11.20 and closed yesterday at $1.17, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.05% lower and 10.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

