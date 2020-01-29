Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $17.11 and $17.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Retail Opportuni may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Retail Opportuni share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.44 and a high of $19.18 and closed yesterday at $17.15, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Retail Opportuni has overhead space with shares priced $17.15, or 11.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $19.45. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $17.54 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (""REIT""). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community, and neighborhood shopping centers in the western and eastern regions of the United States anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Retail Opportuni and will alert subscribers who have ROIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.