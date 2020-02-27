Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.18 and $98.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Republic Svcs may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection and disposal services in the United States. The Company provides solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. Republic also operates transfer stations, landfills, and recycling facilities.

Over the past year, Republic Svcs has traded in a range of $76.13 to $100.91 and closed yesterday at $97.51, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $97.51, Republic Svcs is currently 29.1% above its average consensus analyst price target of $69.12. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.79 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $88.75.

