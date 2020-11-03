Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.82 and $98.93 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Reliance Steel may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Reliance Steel share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.17 and a 52-week low of $82.62 and closed yesterday at 20% above that low price at $98.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. distributes and processes steel and aluminum. The Company's products include carbon, alloy, stainless and specialty steel, aluminum, brass, and copper. Reliance operates processing and distribution centers throughout the United States.

Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) defies analysts with a current price ($98.99) 0.1% above its average consensus price target of $98.89. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $105.10 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $114.38.

