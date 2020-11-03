Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Regions Financia (NYSE:RF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.51 and $11.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Regions Financia may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Regions Financia has traded in a range of $10.83 to $17.54 and closed yesterday at $11.47, 6% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Potential upside of 77.1% exists for Regions Financia, based on a current level of $11.47 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.56 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.70.

Regions Financial Corporation is a regional multi-bank holding company. The Company provides mortgage banking, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. Regions provides banking services throughout the South, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

