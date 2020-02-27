Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Regions Financia (NYSE:RF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $14.81 and $15.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Regions Financia may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) has potential upside of 40.1% based on a current price of $14.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $20.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.62 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $16.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Regions Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.38 and a high of $17.54 and closed yesterday at $14.50, 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Regions Financial Corporation is a regional multi-bank holding company. The Company provides mortgage banking, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. Regions provides banking services throughout the South, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Regions Financia and will alert subscribers who have RF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.