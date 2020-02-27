Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $203.64 and $207.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Raytheon Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Raytheon Co have traded between a low of $169.64 and a high of $233.48 and closed yesterday at $201.00, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

There is potential upside of 18.6% for shares of Raytheon Co based on a current price of $201.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $238.48. Raytheon Co shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $223.89 and support at its 200-day MA of $200.30.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

