Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $91.13 and $92.05 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Raymond James may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has potential upside of 16.3% based on a current price of $90.40 and analysts' consensus price target of $105.11. Raymond James shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $93.14 and support at its 200-day MA of $85.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Raymond James have traded between a low of $72.94 and a high of $101.78 and closed yesterday at $90.40, which is 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. provides financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities through its subsidiary investment firms. The Company operates throughout the United States, Canada and overseas.

