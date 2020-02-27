Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $103.03 and $105.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ralph Lauren Cor may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

Ralph Lauren Cor has overhead space with shares priced $101.58, or 9.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $112.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.78 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $117.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Ralph Lauren Cor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.69 and a high of $133.63 and closed yesterday at $101.58, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

