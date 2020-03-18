Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $10.44 and $12.48 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Radius Health In may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Radius Health In have traded between a low of $12.91 and a high of $59.22 and closed yesterday at $11.91, which is -8% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Radius Health Inc. researches and develops drug therapies. The Company focuses on helping treat osteoporosis by building new bone in patients, and women's health conditions including menopause and age-related muscle loss. Radius Health serves customers in the United States.

Radius Health In has overhead space with shares priced $11.91, or 75.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.67 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $22.65.

