Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.56 and $111.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Quest Diagnostic may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services. The Company operates a national network of full-service laboratories, rapid response laboratories, and patient service centers. Quest Diagnostics offers esoteric, routine medical, drugs of abuse, and non-hospital-based anatomic pathology testing services.

There is potential upside of 0.5% for shares of Quest Diagnostic based on a current price of $109.93 and an average consensus analyst price target of $110.53. Quest Diagnostic shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.80 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $103.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Quest Diagnostic have traded between a low of $82.59 and a high of $113.97 and closed yesterday at $109.93, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

