Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $39.18 and $39.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Quanta Services may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has potential upside of 18.7% based on a current price of $39.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $47.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.87, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $38.47.

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialized contracting services to electric utilities, telecommunication and cable television operators, and governmental entities. The Company also installs transportation control and lighting systems and provides specialty electric power and communication services for industrial and commercial customers. Quanta operates projects throughout North America.

Quanta Services share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.09 and a 52-week low of $32.11 and closed yesterday at 23% above that low price at $39.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

