Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $80.46 and $81.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Qualcomm Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

QUALCOMM Incorporated manufactures digital wireless communications equipment. The Company licenses its code division multiple access (CDMA) and orthogonal frequency division multiplexing access intellectual property to other companies and produces CDMA-based integrated circuits, as well as equipment and software used to track workers, assets, and software for wireless content enablement.

Over the past year, Qualcomm Inc has traded in a range of $49.10 to $96.17 and closed yesterday at $79.25, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is currently priced 20.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $80.07 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $88.83.

