Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $37.27 and $38.39 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Qiagen Nv may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $38.10, Qiagen Nv is currently 5.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.87. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.76 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $36.38.

Qiagen Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.16 and a 52-week low of $24.86 and closed yesterday at 53% above that low price at $38.10 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

QIAGEN N.V. is a global provider of Sample to Insight solutions to transform biological materials into valuable molecular insights. The Company provides its workflows to customers in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (forensics, veterinary testing and food safety), Pharma (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies) and Academia (life sciences research).

