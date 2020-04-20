Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.29 and $0.32 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Qep Resources In may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as an independent natural gas, oil exploration, and production company. The Company focused in the Rocky Mountain and Midcontinent regions of the United States. QEP also gathers, compresses, treats, and processes natural gas.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qep Resources In have traded between a low of $0.26 and a high of $8.39 and closed yesterday at $0.31, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.33% lower and 17.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

Qep Resources In has overhead space with shares priced $0.31, or 97.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $14.80. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.28 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.40.

