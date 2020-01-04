Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Qep Resources In (NYSE:QEP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.33 and $0.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Qep Resources In may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Qep Resources In has overhead space with shares priced $0.33, or 97.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $14.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.97 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.75.

Qep Resources In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.47 and a 52-week low of $0.32 and closed yesterday at 5% above that low price at $0.33 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.9%.

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as an independent natural gas, oil exploration, and production company. The Company focused in the Rocky Mountain and Midcontinent regions of the United States. QEP also gathers, compresses, treats, and processes natural gas.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Qep Resources In on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.77. Since that call, shares of Qep Resources In have fallen 91.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.