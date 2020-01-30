Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $90.80 and $91.53 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pvh Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) has potential upside of 89.0% based on a current price of $89.97 and analysts' consensus price target of $170.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $95.22 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $100.79.

PVH Corp. designs, sources, manufactures, and markets men's, women's, and children's apparel and footwear. The Company markets its products at a wholesale level through department store chains and directly to consumers through retail stores. PVH offers attire that includes dress shirts, sportswear, neckwear, and footwear.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pvh Corp have traded between a low of $67.41 and a high of $134.24 and closed yesterday at $89.97, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

