Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $44.77 and $45.06 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pultegroup Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

PulteGroup Inc. sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. PulteGroup has operations in various markets across the United States and Puerto Rico.

In the past 52 weeks, Pultegroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.10 and a high of $47.30 and closed yesterday at $44.75, 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Based on a current price of $44.75, Pultegroup Inc is currently 21.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $35.06. Pultegroup Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.66 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $35.66.

