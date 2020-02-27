Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $57.42 and $59.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pub Serv Enterp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Pub Serv Enterp has traded in a range of $55.27 to $63.88 and closed yesterday at $55.50, 0% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) is currently priced 2.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $54.14. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $58.87 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $59.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

