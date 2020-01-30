Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.76 and $59.78 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pub Serv Enterp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) defies analysts with a current price ($60.10) 9.9% above its average consensus price target of $54.14. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $59.93 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $59.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have traded between a low of $52.08 and a high of $63.88 and closed yesterday at $60.10, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and produces natural gas in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States.

