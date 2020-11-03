Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.39 and $63.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Prudentl Finl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) has potential upside of 93.4% based on a current price of $62.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.59. Prudentl Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $89.54 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $91.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

In the past 52 weeks, Prudentl Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.08 and a high of $106.40 and closed yesterday at $62.87, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

