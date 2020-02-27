Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $84.27 and $85.08 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Prudentl Finl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) has potential upside of 49.0% based on a current price of $81.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.59. Prudentl Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $92.88 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $93.64.

Prudentl Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.40 and a 52-week low of $77.65 and closed yesterday at 5% above that low price at $81.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

