Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $49.57 and $53.84 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Prosperity Bncsh may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB) has potential upside of 40.8% based on a current price of $54.44 and analysts' consensus price target of $76.65. Prosperity Bncsh shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.71 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $69.87.

Over the past year, Prosperity Bncsh has traded in a range of $53.63 to $75.22 and closed yesterday at $54.44, 2% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Prosperity Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Prosperity Bank operates in the greater Houston metropolitan area and neighboring counties in Texas.

