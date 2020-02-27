Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $91.75 and $92.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Prologis Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Prologis, Inc. is an owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate, focused on global and regional markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company also leases modern distribution facilities to customers, including manufacturers, retailers, transportation companies, third-party logistics providers, and other enterprises.

Over the past year, Prologis Inc has traded in a range of $68.96 to $99.79 and closed yesterday at $90.63, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is currently priced 22.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $70.23. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.37, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $85.84.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Prologis Inc and will alert subscribers who have PLD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.