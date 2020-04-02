Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.22 and $36.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ppl Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ppl Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.83 and a 52-week low of $28.55 and closed yesterday at 27% above that low price at $36.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) is currently priced 13.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $31.55. Ppl Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.27 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $32.04.

PPL Corporation is an energy and utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity from power plants in the northeastern and western United States, and markets wholesale and retail energy primarily in the northeastern and western portions of the United States, and delivers electricity in Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

