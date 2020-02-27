Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.25 and $111.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ppg Inds Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) has potential upside of 11.2% based on a current price of $109.09 and analysts' consensus price target of $121.35. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $120.01 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $125.93.

Over the past year, Ppg Inds Inc has traded in a range of $104.44 to $134.36 and closed yesterday at $109.09, 4% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

PPG Industries, Inc. supplies products for the manufacturing, construction, automotive, chemical processing, and other industries worldwide. The Company makes protective and decorative coatings, flat glass, fabricated glass products, continuous-strand fiber glass products, and industrial and specialty chemicals.

