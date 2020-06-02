Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Potlatch Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Potlatch Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.66 and $42.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Potlatch Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Potlatch Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.31 and a high of $44.77 and closed yesterday at $42.17, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 24.0% for shares of Potlatch Corp based on a current price of $42.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.29. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.16, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $39.99.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manages manufacturing facilities that produce lumber and panel products. PotlatchDeltic also conducts a real estate sales and development business. PotlatchDeltic serves customers in the United States.

