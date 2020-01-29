Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.91 and $30.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Plantronics Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Plantronics Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.92 and a 52-week low of $22.80 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $30.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets and headset accessories and services. The Company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products, such as amplified telephone headsets and specialty telephones for hearing-impaired users, and noise-cancelling headsets for use in high-noise environments.

Plantronics Inc has overhead space with shares priced $30.42, or 56.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.84, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $27.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Plantronics Inc and will alert subscribers who have PLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.