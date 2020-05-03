Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $120.79 and $124.54 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pioneer Natural may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Pioneer Natural has overhead space with shares priced $123.50, or 47.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $233.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $136.45 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $141.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company engages in onshore oil and gas drilling, exploration, and production in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pioneer Natural have traded between a low of $114.79 and a high of $178.22 and closed yesterday at $123.50, which is 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

