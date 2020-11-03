Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.53 and $45.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pinnacle Finl may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pinnacle Finl have traded between a low of $42.85 and a high of $65.00 and closed yesterday at $45.51, which is 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company for Pinnacle National Bank. The Bank operates as a community bank emphasizing personal banking relationships with individuals and businesses located in its primary service area, which is comprised of the metropolitan Nashville, Tennessee area and surrounding counties.

Pinnacle Finl has overhead space with shares priced $45.51, or 39.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $75.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.08 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.80.

