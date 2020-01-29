Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.08 and $97.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Phillips 66 may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company. The Company's operations include oil refining, marketing, and transportation. Phillips 66's operations also include chemical manufacturing and power generation.

Phillips 66 has overhead space with shares priced $97.39, or 15.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $114.59. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $101.30 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $110.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Phillips 66 share prices have been bracketed by a low of $80.24 and a high of $119.92 and closed yesterday at $97.39, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

