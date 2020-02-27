Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.02 and $34.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pfizer Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 14.3% exists for Pfizer Inc, based on a current level of $34.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.71. Pfizer Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.39 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $38.74.

Pfizer Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company offers medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular, and other therapeutic areas. Pfizer serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, Pfizer Inc has traded in a range of $33.71 to $44.56 and closed yesterday at $34.73, 3% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 0.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

