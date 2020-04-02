Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $93.00 and $94.11 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Perkinelmer Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) is currently priced 12.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $80.86. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $96.28, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $90.36.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides technology, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services market. The Company's products include equipment used for genetic screening and drug discovery, optoelectronics, analytical instruments, image detection systems, and fluid containment products.

Perkinelmer Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.00 and a 52-week low of $78.35 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $92.87 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

