Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.51 and $43.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pentair Plc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Pentair Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.50 and a high of $47.43 and closed yesterday at $41.85, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Pentair PLC delivers services and solutions for its customer's diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management, and equipment protection. The Company is organized as three operating segments, water and fluid solutions, valves and controls, and technical solutions. Pentair manufactures and distributes its products worldwide.

Potential upside of 16.0% exists for Pentair Plc, based on a current level of $41.85 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.53. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.03, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $40.07.

