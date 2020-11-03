Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $21.48 and $22.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Patterson Cos may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Patterson Cos has traded in a range of $15.73 to $25.70 and closed yesterday at $22.29, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 19.0% exists for Patterson Cos, based on a current level of $22.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $26.53. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.70, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $20.29.

Patterson Companies Inc. distributes dental products, veterinary supplies for companion pets, and rehabilitation supplies. The Company sells and markets to dental clinics and laboratories, veterinarians, and to the physical and occupational therapy markets.

