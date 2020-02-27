Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $95.01 and $96.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Packaging Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 32.9% for shares of Packaging Corp based on a current price of $94.21 and an average consensus analyst price target of $125.23. Packaging Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.28 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $105.29.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging products for use in protecting goods during shipment. The Company also produces multi-color boxes and displays, as well as meat and wax-coated boxes for the agricultural industry.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Packaging Corp have traded between a low of $87.85 and a high of $114.78 and closed yesterday at $94.21, which is 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Packaging Corp and will alert subscribers who have PKG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.