Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $19.84 and $21.40 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Pacific Premier may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Pacific Premier share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.38 and a high of $34.90 and closed yesterday at $21.21, -1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Pacific Premier Bank. The Bank is a savings bank whose primary business includes branch, business, personal, escrow, non-profit, and agribusiness banking, as well as income property and construction lending services. Pacific Premier Bancorp operates in the Southern California.

Potential upside of 126.3% exists for Pacific Premier, based on a current level of $21.21 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.77 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $30.77.

