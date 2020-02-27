Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $70.48 and $71.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Paccar Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 6.2% exists for Paccar Inc, based on a current level of $69.42 and analysts' average consensus price target of $73.75. Paccar Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $72.85 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $77.26.

Paccar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.41 and a 52-week low of $62.13 and closed yesterday at 12% above that low price at $69.42 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

PACCAR Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, and related aftermarket distribution of parts. The Company also offers finance and leasing services to its customers and dealers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Paccar Inc and will alert subscribers who have PCAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.