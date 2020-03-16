Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Outfront Media I (NYSE:OUT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $16.26 and $17.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Outfront Media I may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Outfront Media I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $15.98 and closed yesterday at 21% above that low price at $19.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 2.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. The Company maintains a portfolio consisting of billboard displays and municipal transit systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Potential upside of 29.9% exists for Outfront Media I, based on a current level of $19.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.75 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $27.95.

